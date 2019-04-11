Hundreds of prom outfits to be doled out for free at Owings Mills library Saturday

Hundreds of dresses, suits shoes and accessories will be doled to high schoolers at the Owings Mills branch of Baltimore County Public Library this weekend, a spokeswoman said.

All 19 branches have been collecting prom gear in recent weeks to give to teens who want to attend their prom but whose parents may not be able to afford “fancy clothing,” library spokeswoman Erica Palmisano wrote in a press release.

Dresses will be given away at the Owings Mills library at 10302 Grand Central Avenue on Sat., April 13, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The collection “has exceeded our expectations (both in quality and quantity),” the release said.

Included in the library’s prom stash are:

932 dresses from sizes 0 to 20+

More than 200 suits

More than 200 pairs of shoes

“Large amounts” of accessories, including earrings, clutches, necklaces, wraps and ties.

Teens will be able to try on clothing and leave with one free ensemble, according to the press release.

