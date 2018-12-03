Baltimore County responding to 'multiple reports' of natural gas odor in Lutherville-Timonium

The Baltimore County Fire Department said Monday morning it was responding to “multiple reports of a natural gas odor” in the area of West Timonium Road and Greenspring Drive in Lutherville-Timonium.

The fire department said it was responding to the calls at about 11:30 a.m. As of 11:40 a.m., no injuries had been reported and no buildings had been evacuated by the fire department.

Those in the area should expect to see fire department equipment as crews investigate, officials said.

This story will be updated.

