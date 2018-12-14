Green Valley Marketplace opens in Timonium

Store manager Rick Fisher described Friday morning at the Green Valley Marketplace in the Padonia Village Shopping Center as “organized chaos.”

Folks were lined up early for the 9 a.m. grand opening, so he made his remarks quick before the ribbon cutting.

Fisher said it was probably the excitement of a grand opening that drew so many people to the shopping center, one that has had a handful of vacancies in recent years. Green Valley Marketplace, a locally owned grocery chain, could help anchor the center and help to revitalize it, Fisher said.

While he acknowledged there’s “lots of competition” in the Towson and Timonium areas — a Wegmans, a Trader Joe’s and other grocery stores nearby — Fisher said he thinks the variety offered at Green Valley Marketplace will draw customers.

“This store, it just offers so much more than the average grocery store,” Fisher said.

Fisher listed blue crabs, steamed in store, as an example, along with the store’s wide variety of organic produce and holistic health offerings.

Baltimore-based Green Valley Marketplace, which also has stores in Elkridge and Arnold, offers an array of prepared foods, an in-house bakery, a butcher shop and sushi that’s prepared on-site throughout the day and week.

Laura Stanley, of Timonium, said she had been excitedly awaiting the grocery store’s opening. She purposefully waited about an hour after the grand opening to avoid the initial crunch, she said.

“I can’t think of a reason not to” make Green Valley her regular grocery store, Stanley said. “I’m excited for the prepared foods.”

Baltimore-based Zeke’s Coffee has a full-service cafe in the front of Green Valley Marketplace, its first in a grocery store. The store also had kombucha on tap, a deli, a salad bar and specialty cheeses.

Michelle Moore, also of Timonium, said she was pleased with the design and layout of the store.

“It will be on the list” of stores where to shop, Moore said.

Green Valley Marketplace, located at 61 E. Padonia Road, is open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

