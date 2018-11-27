Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Greenmeadow Drive, 100 block. Between Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. Nov. 23. Car in driveway rummaged through. Nothing taken.

Jeffers Road, 1500 block. Nov. 23, 2 a.m. Unlocked BMW accessed. Nothing taken.

Jeffers Road, 1400 block. Nov. 23, 2:41 a.m. Tan Honda CRV with Maryland license tag 6CP2611 stolen.

Yarborough Road, 8200 block. Nov. 24, 9:20 a.m. Police learned of ransacked vehicle. Nothing taken.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Manor Road, 15000 block. Nov. 21, 2 a.m. Three bags of animal feed and several buckets stolen from barn.

York Road, 10000 block. Nov. 22, 4:40 a.m. Garage door of Mr. Tire shattered. Cash stolen.

Lake Ridge Place, unit block. Nov. 22, 5 p.m. Sliding glass door of apartment destroyed. Several items stolen.

Hathaway Road, unit block. Between Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. Nov. 23. Car in driveway entered and cash stolen.

Troutbeck Court, 100 block. Nov. 23, 2 a.m. Several vehicles parked in driveways rifled through. Bicycle also stolen. Incident captured on surveillance footage.