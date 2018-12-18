Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports.

Our policy is to include descriptions when there is enough information to make identification possible.

If you have any information about these crimes, call the Towson Police Station at 410-887-2361 or the Cockeysville Police Station at 410-887-1820.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Hillsway Avenue, 7800 block. Dec. 10, 12:30 a.m. Man beaten and robbed by two unknown assailants.

Old Court Road, 1900 block. Dec. 10, 3:30 p.m. Equipment and two construction vehicles stolen from Cossentino Contracting Co.

Donachie Road, 6900 block. Dec. 13, 7:10 p.m. Man robbed at gunpoint in his apartment.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Kurtz Avenue, 1600 block. Dec. 8, 3:57 a.m. Four people gained entry to building through broken window; nothing reported missing.

Forest Ridge Road, 2100 block. Dec. 9, 7:06 p.m. Police responded to attempted burglary; no entry to house made.

Falls Road and Gunpowder River. Dec. 12, 9 a.m. Police found man who had died by suicide in back seat of vehicle.

