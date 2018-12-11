Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Stoneleigh Road, 800 block. Dec. 2, 2 a.m. Two packages stolen from front porch.

East Joppa Road, 200 block. Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m. Car stolen from parking garage. Spare key and key fob had been left in unlocked vehicle.

Charing Road, 700 block. Dec. 5, 1:05 a.m. Two men arrested after attempted residential burglary.

Donachie Road, 6900 block. Dec. 6, 8:24 a.m. Officers arrested two juveniles sleeping in closet of vacant unit at Towson Place Apartments.

Heathfield Road and Regester Avenue. Dec. 7, 10:15 p.m. Juvenile robbed by three unknown suspects.

Saturn Court, unit block. Dec. 7, 4:25 p.m. Car stolen from outside home. Victim had left car running and unattended.

Hillsway Avenue, 7800 block. Dec. 7, 6:20 p.m. Home entered through back door. Google Home smart speaker, PlayStation 4, flat-screen TV and watches stolen.

Hillsway Avenue, 7800 block. Dec. 10, 12:20 a.m. Man struck on head, forced to the ground and robbed of wallet.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Resh Mill Road, 1900 block. Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4. Two license plates stolen from vehicle.