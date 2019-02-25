Owings Mills school evacuated after carbon monoxide leak, Baltimore County fire official says

Baltimore County Fire Department crews responded to a carbon monoxide leak in a private special needs school in Owings Mills on Monday morning, spokeswoman Elise Armacost said.
A call went out at 11:17 a.m. to the Shafer Center, a school for children with autism and other developmental conditions, in the 11500 block of Cronridge Drive, Armacost said.
About 30 children and staff were evacuated from the building, Armacost wrote on the department’s Twitter account. No injuries were reported, she added.