Medical examiner, cab driver testify in trial of teen charged in Baltimore County officer Amy Caprio's death

Dr. Melissa Brassell, an assistant medical examiner in the office of the Chief Medical Examiner, testified Thursday morning that Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio’s wounds were the result of blunt force trauma.
Prosecutors showed the jury more than two dozen pictures of Caprio’s injuries taken during her autopsy. Brassell testified that the injuries, including broken ribs and a macerated liver, were consistent with a “crushing” injury caused by blunt force trauma.
Caprio was struck by a black Jeep Wrangler on May 21, police said. A nearly four-year veteran of the department, she died at a hospital shortly after being hit.
Testimony continued Thursday in Baltimore County Circuit Court in Towson, the third day in the trial of Dawnta Harris, one of the teens charged in Caprio’s death. Harris, now 17, was identified by police as the driver of the Jeep Wrangler.
The state on Thursday also called taxi driver Ejaz Ahmed, who said he picked up three teens from the corner of Belair and Ebenezer roads and drove them to Frederick Douglass High School.
Ahmed testified that one of his passengers threw what he believed was a gun magazine out of the window as Ahmed was driving on I-83.
On May 21, Harris had been waiting outside as three other teens burglarized a home on Linwen Way, according to police. Caprio had responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the home.