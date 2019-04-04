Gas out for 258 units at Bonnie Ridge Apartments in Pikesville

More than 250 units at Bonnie Ridge Apartments in Pikesville have no gas service after lines were shut down to repair a natural gas leak, management company Home Properties said.
Home Properties did not say when gas service was shut off for the 258 apartments, but one resident, Emily Holland, said her gas was shut off March 22.
The company expects to complete repairs for 192 of the affected units by Monday, with remaining work being completed by April 15, “weather permitting,” according to a spokesman.
Online records show the county sent a code enforcement correction notice regarding the gas shutoff on April 1.
According to the company and emails sent to residents, Home Properties has waived base rent for the days residents went without gas service, has negotiated discounted rates at local hotels and provided affected residents with a $595 Visa gift card.
Holland said even the discounted hotel rates are double what Bonnie Ridge Apartments charges for a two-bedroom unit, making it difficult for residents to afford temporary housing.
“We will continue to provide support for our impacted residences, mitigate inconveniences they have experienced and work to restore gas service as quickly as possible,” the company said in a statement.