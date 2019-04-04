Gas out for 258 units at Bonnie Ridge Apartments in Pikesville

More than 250 units at Bonnie Ridge Apartments in Pikesville have no gas service after lines were shut down to repair a natural gas leak, management company Home Properties said.

Home Properties did not say when gas service was shut off for the 258 apartments, but one resident, Emily Holland, said her gas was shut off March 22.

The company expects to complete repairs for 192 of the affected units by Monday, with remaining work being completed by April 15, “weather permitting,” according to a spokesman.

Online records show the county sent a code enforcement correction notice regarding the gas shutoff on April 1.

According to the company and emails sent to residents, Home Properties has waived base rent for the days residents went without gas service, has negotiated discounted rates at local hotels and provided affected residents with a $595 Visa gift card.

Holland said even the discounted hotel rates are double what Bonnie Ridge Apartments charges for a two-bedroom unit, making it difficult for residents to afford temporary housing.

“We will continue to provide support for our impacted residences, mitigate inconveniences they have experienced and work to restore gas service as quickly as possible,” the company said in a statement.

CAPTION The old stone schoolhouse down a long driveway off Greenspring Valley Road in northwest Baltimore County seemed the perfect spot for Follow My Lead, thought its owners. But neighbors and others consider the business a misfit in the tranquil valley community. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) The old stone schoolhouse down a long driveway off Greenspring Valley Road in northwest Baltimore County seemed the perfect spot for Follow My Lead, thought its owners. But neighbors and others consider the business a misfit in the tranquil valley community. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The old stone schoolhouse down a long driveway off Greenspring Valley Road in northwest Baltimore County seemed the perfect spot for Follow My Lead, thought its owners. But neighbors and others consider the business a misfit in the tranquil valley community. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) The old stone schoolhouse down a long driveway off Greenspring Valley Road in northwest Baltimore County seemed the perfect spot for Follow My Lead, thought its owners. But neighbors and others consider the business a misfit in the tranquil valley community. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County police investigate a crime scene at an off-campus apartment complex in Towson where a critically injured person was found. (Baltimore Sun video / Libby Solomon, Jerry Jackson) Baltimore County police investigate a crime scene at an off-campus apartment complex in Towson where a critically injured person was found. (Baltimore Sun video / Libby Solomon, Jerry Jackson) CAPTION Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and other local officials toured Lansdowne High School, the most deteriorated high school facility in the county, on April 1 to drum up support for a state school construction funding bill pending in the legislature. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and other local officials toured Lansdowne High School, the most deteriorated high school facility in the county, on April 1 to drum up support for a state school construction funding bill pending in the legislature. CAPTION The Sparrows Point Amazon fulfillment center opened in September 2018 and employs over 2,000 full-time workers to pick, pack and ship products. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) The Sparrows Point Amazon fulfillment center opened in September 2018 and employs over 2,000 full-time workers to pick, pack and ship products. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Police say they've connected three men to at least 54 armed robberies in Baltimore City, at least 18 armed robberies in Baltimore County and at least four armed robberies in Anne Arundel County. (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media) Police say they've connected three men to at least 54 armed robberies in Baltimore City, at least 18 armed robberies in Baltimore County and at least four armed robberies in Anne Arundel County. (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media)

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon