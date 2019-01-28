Baltimore County Animal Services 'manipulate statistics,' report alleges

For years, animal advocates protested the number of animals euthanized at Baltimore County’s animal shelter. So when the county’s live release rates began improving, officials issued press releases praising Baltimore County Animal Services’ progress: More than 90 percent of cats and dogs were leaving the shelter alive each quarter, the county boasted.

But a commission tasked with advising county Animal Services says those numbers are not what they seem. In an addendum to its annual report, the Animal Services Advisory Commission alleges that Animal Services “manipulate statistics to make it appear that live release numbers are higher than they really are."

Sometime in the past few years, the department’s leadership told employees to pressure owners surrendering animals at the shelter to sign a form requesting that they be euthanized, said Animal Services Advisory Commission chairwoman Deborah Stone Hess. When an animal is killed at an owner’s request, it does not count against the shelter’s official live release rate.

If the employee was unsuccessful in getting the owner to check that box, Hess said they were instructed to notify a supervisor, who also would try to convince the animal owner. Current and former employees of Animal Services, under condition of anonymity, confirmed the policy Hess described to the Towson Times.

The Towson Times reached out to multiple county spokespeople who declined a request for an interview with Animal Services director Dr. Melissa Jones, a veterinarian.

In an emailed statement, spokeswoman Stacie Burgess said the increase in owner-requested euthanasia is attributable to “the increase in resources available to pet owners. With surrender prevention programs, low-cost veterinary care and private rescue options, more families are able to keep their pets in their homes when the barriers are small. This means that the animals being surrendered to the open-admission shelters are those with serious concerns.”

“BCAS takes very seriously its role to educate owners regarding the best decisions for their pets, which may include euthanasia,” Burgess said.

But, Hess said she believes Animal Services has “lost their focus on animal welfare and are focused on the numbers, so they can look better than they are. That is not what sheltering is about.”

A Towson Times data analysis using Baltimore County's quarterly statistics shows that as reported rates of euthanasia have fallen at Baltimore County's animal shelter, the rate of owner-requested euthanasia has grown.

The 90 percent benchmark

Live release rates measure the number of animals that leave the shelter alive as a proportion of total outcomes. According to the The Humane Society of the United States, the live release formula does not include animals euthanized at a surrendering owner’s request.

Shelters around the country set the benchmark live-release goal for a shelter at 90 percent, meaning nine out of 10 animals leave the shelter alive, either adopted or sent to rescue services.

Before 2017, Baltimore County’s shelter did not meet that benchmark. According to a 2016 report, the shelter’s live release rate for dogs was about 87 percent in 2014; for cats, it was just 56 percent.

But in 2015, late County Executive Kevin Kamenetz proposed sweeping changes to the department, and the Baltimore County Council created the Advisory Commission to oversee its progress. The county launched a pilot Trap-Neuter-Return program for stray cats and opened a new shelter facility in Baldwin.

Live release rates skyrocketed. The Advisory Commission’s 2017 annual report praised the county’s climbing live release numbers, saying Animal Services “is doing an excellent job.” In July 2018, then-County Executive Don Mohler issued a statement announcing that the live release rate for dogs had been higher than 90 percent for two and a half years, and had crossed the threshold for cats for four of the previous six quarters.

“I give tremendous credit to our Animal Services staff, who has worked tirelessly to transform our entire operation for the better,” Mohler said in the release. “The County has focused our attention on modernizing the shelter and updating our processes and it has made a huge difference.”

Stone Hess said she initially was pleased with the county’s progress. Then last year, she said she noticed a change in a statistic she did not usually pay much attention to: owner-requested euthanasia rates.

“What really seems startling to us was that we noticed a dramatic increase in the number of people requesting euthanasia of their pets,” she said. “That led us to say, ‘What’s going on here?’”

How owner-requested euthanasia works

Stone Hess said pet owners can surrender very sick or aggressive animals to the Baltimore County shelter in order to be put down. In 2015, about 36 percent of dogs euthanized and 7 percent of cats euthanized were at owners’ requests.

Although the program was not advertised, the percentage of animals euthanized at owners’ requests started steadily climbing each year, according to quarterly statistics.

Stone Hess questioned how more pet owners would have found out about the service; the program is not advertised on the county website, and a Google search found no news articles about the program over the past four years.

By 2018, 72 percent of dogs euthanized at the shelter were killed at an owner’s request, more than two-thirds. The number of dogs euthanized stayed approximately the same, but the number killed at an owner’s request more than doubled.

The number of cats euthanized dropped dramatically in 2016 when the Trap-Neuter-Return program was implemented, widely seen as a way to reduce the stray cat population without killing animals. But as with dogs, the number of owner euthanasia requests for cats went up more than 277 percent, jumping from 92 in 2015 to 255 in 2018.

The percentage of surrendering owners who requested euthanasia also rose between 2015 and 2018 – from 26 percent to 41 percent for dogs, and from 12 percent to 32 percent for cats. In raw numbers, owner requests for euthanasia doubled for dogs and tripled for cats.

A Towson Times analysis found the percentage of surrendered animals whose owners requested euthanasia increased between 2015 and 2018 for both cats and dogs.

Officials in Anne Arundel County, which advertises its owner-requested euthanasia program on its website, as well as Howard County, said their owner-requested euthanasia rates have held steady over the past four years.