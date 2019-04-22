Catonsville's Harmon advances during Disney Night on 'American Idol'

One Baltimore County singer reached the final eight of ABC’s “American Idol” Sunday night. Another from Baltimore County went home.

The top 10 contestants performed on the stage at Disneyland, singing favorite Disney songs after being mentored by actress Rebel Wilson.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon of Catonsville was the final performer of the 10 on Disney Night and easily advanced on America’s vote. He sang “Candle On the Water” from “Pete’s Dragon.”

Dimitrius Graham of Windsor Mill sang “You’ll Be In My Heart” from “Tarzan.” Graham was saved by judge Luke Bryan last week, but wasn’t as fortunate this round.

Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie had the chance Sunday night to save Graham or fellow performer Uche, who also failed to reach the final eight, but decided to let them leave. This happened despite the judges giving Graham a standing ovation after his performance and Perry coming on stage to give him a hug.

Harmon, who is studying vocal performance at Towson University, is a former janitor who works in administrative support. He is clearly a fan — and judge — favorite and will sing again.

Graham graduated with a degree in classical music from Morgan State University.

Emma Kleinberg of Bel Air reached the top 40, but didn’t advance when the contestants were cut to 20.