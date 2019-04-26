Nine individuals, one team latest inductees into Hereford High Hall of Fame

The 14th annual induction of nine individual athletes and the entire 2002 state championship football team into the Hereford High School Hall of Fame will be held April 26 at Friendly Farm in Upperco.

The latest additions to the coveted group include softball standout Christine Wallick (2007), superb wrestler Josh Asper (’08), track and field star Jenna Cimino (’09), cross country stalwarts Tom Nowicki (’80) and Marta Randall (’09), baseball slugger Mike Rostek (’01), accomplished three-sport athlete Ken Cummings and successful coaches Whit Morrill and Gordon Benson.

Moreover, the entire 2002 state championship football team will be receive the same honor.

Wallick, who also played soccer, basketball and golf, was known mostly for her prowess on the softball diamond on which she played multiple positions and was named to the first team 1A/2A Division three times and all-county twice.

Asper could not have been much better at his craft, considering he compiled a 151-7 mark while earning four state championships from 2004 to 2007 for the Bulls before going 152-28 for the University of Maryland in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

He was also a highly regarded football lineman at Hereford, although he did not continue his gridiron career in College Park.

Cimino won three individual state championships as a distance runner for the Bulls, claiming a pair of titles in the 1,600-meter run and one 800 crown.

A model of consistency, the two-time Baltimore Sun All-Metro performer finished in the top-five of all but one her 12 individual races at the state level.

She went on to play soccer at Stevenson University.

Randall was also a terrific runner, helping the Bulls to a state cross country championship as a freshman.

Yet, perhaps her biggest claim to fame is that she still holds the school’s 500-meter record indoor, a whippet-quick 1:17.78 that was among the top-10 times in the country that year.

Nowicki burst on the scene by breaking the five-minute barrier in the mile as a freshman and would eventually go on to earn individual state titles in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.

He once posted a 4:12 mile indoors while competing in the ACC during a four-year career at Wake Forest University.

Rostek, who also played football, anchored the Bulls’ lineup for four years, leading the team in almost every hitting category from the moment he first stepped into the batter’s box.

As a senior, he batted a robust .566, with a .960 slugging percentage while leading the squad in hits, double and triples.

The first team all-division selection was also named to the second all-state team.

Cummings played soccer, cross country and basketball for the Bulls, and once scored 19 points in a win over Sparrows Point on the hardwood.

As well as being known for starting the girls soccer program at Hereford, Benson was also a major moving force behind the “Lights Over Hereford” campaign for the stadium.

He was also actively involved with other fundraising stadium projects earmarked for building bleachers, a press box, concession stand/rest rooms and a scoreboard.

Although Whit Morrill did not start boys lacrosse at Hereford, he brought a pedigree to the program that gave it instant credibility.

A 1967 Gilman grad and a two-time All-American midfielder at Washington and Lee University, Morrill coached the 1996 Bulls to their first-ever victory over county rival Towson, 5-4, in the playoffs to avenge an 8-2 loss during the regular season when the Generals were a well-established Baltimore County juggernaut in the stick sport.

“That was the breakthrough year,” said Morrill, who still lives in Parkton. “We had never gotten closer than six goals to Towson before that.”

Dave Lock scored what Morrill said was “the biggest goal in Hereford High School history” in double overtime to subdue the Generals.

Morrill then guided defensive-minded Hereford (13-3) to an 8-7 decision over Catonsville for the Class 1A-2A state crown to end the season on a 10-game winning streak.

He would go on to pilot the Bulls to their second state crown four years later, setting the tone for a program that would win seven more state banners under Carl Runk and Brian King. Hereford still boasts more boys lacrosse state titles than any other school.

Morrill developed top-notch players, such as Lock, Rob Bateman, Kris Davis, Jamie Bateman, Pat Curtis and Bob Rineheimer, who were considered to be among the best players in the state before having outstanding college careers.

Not only did the 2002 Hereford football team claim the school’s second straight Class 2A state championship, the Bulls also polished off a 13-0 campaign with a 20-9 triumph over Middletown after trailing, 9-0, at halftime before a crowd of about 6,000 at what is now M&T Bank Stadium.

The Bulls were led by quarterback Adam Goloboski, who rushed for 141 yards and tossed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Pat Butt, as Hereford won its 26th game in a row.