Councilman Quirk outlines his 2019 priorities ahead of town hall with County Executive Olszewski

Getting funds to replace Lansdowne High School, working on the re-development of Security Square Mall and exploring options for a community center in Catonsville will all be top of mind for County Councilman Tom Quirk as he works with County Executive Johnny Olszewski this year.

Quirk, an Oella Democrat who was recently elected to his third consecutive term on the county council, said he wants to address these and other issues “in a fiscally responsible way.” Quirk has previously said tax increases may be on the table in Baltimore County.

“There’s a lot of items that are important to me, it’s one of the reasons I ran for re-election,” Quirk said. “Often times when we have constituent issues or concerns, we’re working hand-in-hand with the county executive’s office.”

Quirk and Olszewski plan to make a joint appearance next month at a community town hall held at Catonsville High School. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12.

It’s one of six already-scheduled community town halls that Olszewski is scheduling around the county. A meeting for the third council district has not yet been scheduled. Baltimore County’s announcement of the town halls says those in attendance will be able to “hear directly” from the county executive and other senior officials about the county’s “budgetary constraints and fiscal challenges, and will be able to share their thoughts, ideas and priorities with the administration.”

“We are committed to working collaboratively with all of our stakeholders in every community so that we can overcome our challenges and build a better Baltimore County together,” Olszewski said in a statement.

The first town hall is scheduled in the fifth council district, with Councilman David Marks appearing with Olszewski, at Loch Raven High School on Jan. 10. A full list of scheduled meetings can be found here.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler