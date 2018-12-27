Woman slashed while taking her child out of car in Catonsville, police say

A woman was slashed by someone wielding a knife last week in Catonsville, police said.

At noon Dec. 19, a woman was getting her child out of a car in the 400 block of Cedar Run Place when she was approached by an unknown person and threatened with a knife, police said.

When the woman said she did not have any money, the assailant displayed a gun. The woman went to retrieve something from the vehicle to give to the person when she was cut in the arm. The assailant then fled.

Police said the woman refused medical treatment. The incident is under investigation, and police were unable to provide any information on the assailant.

