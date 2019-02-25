Liberty Elementary School mourns 9-year-old student who died in Woodlawn crash

Liberty Elementary School is mourning the death of Khalil Wyche, 9, who was killed in a car crash last week in Woodlawn when his mother, Tanja Tanesha Shields, 29, lost control of her vehicle. Shields also died.

“Khalil always practiced kindness, helping to spread peace and joy throughout the school community,” principal Joseph Manko wrote in a Facebook post.

Manko said Khalil was an honors student, a peer mediator, a mindfulness ambassador and a leader in his fourth-grade classroom at the Baltimore school.

“We will always remember that kind smile, his trademark glasses, and his positive and joyful disposition,” Manko wrote.

Khalil’s younger sister, who was sent to the hospital after the car crash, has stabilized, according to Manko. The younger sister, 5, is a pre-kindergartner at Liberty.

School officials said they would share funeral details when they became available.

None of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts or were in car seats at the time of the crash, police said.

Shields was driving west on Gwynn Oak Avenue at about 11:05 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, when she lost control of the vehicle, police said. The vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes, struck a tree and then the vehicle caught fire; witnesses were able to remove Shields and her children from the vehicle, police said.

Shields and Khalil were pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is working to determine other factors that led to the crash.

