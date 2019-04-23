Baltimore County Police 'actively searching' for shooting suspect in Woodlawn

Baltimore County Police are “actively searching” for a suspect who they say shot an adult male in the upper body in Woodlawn Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Kernan Drive around 12:55 p.m. Police are asking people to call 911 to “report any suspicious [subject] in the area.”

The victim has not been identified, but police said he has been transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive. A police spokeswoman said she was not aware of any roads in the area being closed off.

This story will be updated.

