Man on skateboard hit, severely wounded by Baltimore County police vehicle in Woodlawn, police say

A 31-year-old man riding a skateboard was struck by a police vehicle in Woodlawn early Thursday morning and went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A Baltimore County Police Department patrol officer was en route to a call for service, traveling south on Whitehead Road near Whitestone Road at about 3:50 a.m., when the officer struck the man who was on a skateboard, police said.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The officer was uninjured, police said.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is investigating to determine all the factors in the crash, police said. No other details were immediately available.

Officer Jennifer Peach, a police spokeswoman, said an officer involved in an incident like this would “routinely” stay on the job while the investigation is ongoing.

