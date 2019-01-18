Police identify man hit, killed in Woodlawn collision with police car

A 31-year-old man on a skateboard who was struck by a Baltimore County police vehicle early Thursday morning in Woodlawn has died, county police said Friday.

The victim was identified as Brandon Michael Williams, of the 2600 block of West Park Drive in Woodlawn.

Williams was riding a skateboard on Whitehead Road near Whitestone Road at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a Baltimore County patrol vehicle that was en route to a call for service, county police said.

Williams was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officer was uninjured, police said.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is trying to determine the factors in the fatal incident, police said. No other details were immediately available.

Officer Jennifer Peach, a county police spokeswoman, said an officer involved in an incident like this would “routinely” stay on the job while the investigation continues.

This story may be updated.

