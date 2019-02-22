Mother and 9-year-old son killed in Woodlawn crash, 5-year-old daughter critically injured, police say

A woman and her 9-year-old son were killed and her 5-year-old daughter was injured in a crash in Woodlawn late Thursday, Baltimore County Police said.

The woman, Tanja Tanesha Shields, 29, was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima westbound on Gwynn Oak Avenue around 11:05 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, police said.

Shields crossed the eastbound lanes, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire, police said. Witnesses were able to remove Shields and the children from the Nissan, police said.

All three occupants were taken to an area hospital where Shields and her 9-year-old son, Khalil M. Wyche, were pronounced dead. The third occupant, Shields’ 5-year-old daughter, remains in critical condition at the hospital.

None of the occupants were wearing seat belts or in car seats at the time of the crash, police said. The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is working to determine other factors that lead to the crash.

This article may be updated.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler