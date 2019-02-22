Baltimore County Police identify man killed in Windsor Mill shooting

Baltimore County Police have identified the man killed in a shooting in Windsor Mill late Thursday night.

Artis Dewayne Holt, 27, was pronounced dead in the 8000 block of Liberty Road, police said Friday.

After being flagged down by a person in a parking lot, officers were directed to Holt who was lying down outside a carryout food business, police said. Holt appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by EMS, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that the victim was shot multiple times after leaving the carryout restaurant around 11:56 p.m., but the suspect fled prior to police arriving.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Homicide detectives by calling 410-307-2020.

This story may be updated.

