Cosmic Cocktail in 2 weeks: Get your ticket today before they sell out.
News Maryland Baltimore County

Baltimore County Police identify man killed in Windsor Mill shooting

Cody Boteler
Contact ReporterCatonsville Times

Baltimore County Police have identified the man killed in a shooting in Windsor Mill late Thursday night.

Artis Dewayne Holt, 27, was pronounced dead in the 8000 block of Liberty Road, police said Friday.

After being flagged down by a person in a parking lot, officers were directed to Holt who was lying down outside a carryout food business, police said. Holt appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by EMS, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that the victim was shot multiple times after leaving the carryout restaurant around 11:56 p.m., but the suspect fled prior to police arriving.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Homicide detectives by calling 410-307-2020.

This story may be updated.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
46°