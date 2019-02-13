UMBC student robbed on campus at knifepoint, police say

A male student was robbed and assaulted by two men at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County campus Tuesday night, police said.

The student was walking to his vehicle on Inner Hilltop Circle between Commons Drive and Admin Drive on the UMBC campus at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, when he was approached by two males, one of whom had a knife, UMBC police said.

The two men — described by police as being 21 to 25 years old, with one about 6 feet tall and the other about 5-foot-8 — fled north on foot toward the Commons Garage, police said.

The student didn’t need medical treatment, a university spokesperson said.

According to the latest available crime data from UMBC, there were no reported on-campus robberies in 2015, 2016 or 2017.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call UMBC Police at 410-455-5555.

This story has been updated.

