In honor of her mother, Baltimore County interim superintendent Verletta White announces $1,000 scholarship

Baltimore County Interim Superintendent Verletta White fought back tears Tuesday evening as she announced the establishment of a scholarship for young women who show an interest in Alzheimer’s research.

The Bernice H. Johnson Memorial Scholarship for the Promotion of Alzheimer’s Research was established personally by White and her husband, in honor of White’s mother, who died from Alzheimer’s two weeks ago.

White said the scholarship would award $1,000 annually to a graduating female Baltimore County Public Schools senior with a minimum GPA of 3.0. The student has to submit a resume, letters of recommendation and must show an interest in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics degree.

Both the audience in attendance at the board meeting and members of the Board of Education gave a standing ovation when the fund was announced during the meeting.

Qualified students are encouraged to apply for the scholarship by May 30 through their guidance office.

“We want to start this now,” White said.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler