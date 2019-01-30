Former Baltimore County cop who pleaded guilty to sexting teen girl faces parole violation

A former Baltimore County police officer who pleaded guilty last January in York County, Pennsylvania, to disseminating explicit sexual materials to a minor now faces a parole violation hearing in March.

Nicholas Christopher Bonsall, 41, pleaded guilty and faced three months to 23 months imprisonment plus three years probation, according to court records.

A parole violation hearing was initially scheduled in October 2018, but has been moved and rescheduled for 9 a.m. on March 25 before Judge Gregory M. Snyder, the same judge who heard Bonsall’s guilty plea.

An investigation into Bonsall has finished and new charges against him, associated with allegations that he continued to have contact with the girl, will be filed within the next week, York County senior deputy prosecutor Kara Bowser said in court Monday, according to The York Daily Record.

Bonsall’s parole violation was “continued due to additional charges which are currently pending,” said Kyle King, a spokesman for the York County State’s Attorney.

Bonsall initially faced additional charges of corruption of a minor and unlawful contact with a minor, but as part of a plea deal, those charges were dropped.

Bonsall, who was a 15-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, was first investigated in April 2017 after a friend of the girl, who was then 16 years old, reported the girl’s relationship with Bonsall to police.

A county police spokesman said in early August 2017 that Bonsall had been suspended without pay. County police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach confirmed Wednesday that Bonsall is not an employee of the department but said his suspension and exit dates were considered personnel matters.

The teen told police that Bonsall sent pictures and videos of his genitals on Snapchat and the teen would send pictures of herself.

Police said in court that Bonsall first contacted the teen on Facebook when she was 15 and the two had sex at Bonsall’s home after she turned 16, the age of consent in Pennsylvania.

Dean Reynosa, Bonsall’s attorney, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

