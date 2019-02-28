Baltimore County police confirm investigation into officer allegedly tied to 'hateful' tweets

Baltimore County police officials say the department is conducting an “administrative investigation” regarding Sgt. Ted Waga, an officer allegedly tied to a series of tweets that County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. called “hateful” and an advocacy group called “blatantly racist.”

Police spokesman Shawn Vinson confirmed the investigation of Waga on Wednesday, but said via email that he could not offer details due to the ongoing review.

Vinson has previously confirmed that Sgt. Waga was employed at the Cockeysville police precinct. He said Wednesday he could not verify the sergeant’s current status — whether he’s on active duty — because “that would be considered a part of a confidential personnel record.”

Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 4 did not respond to requests for comment.

Posts on a once-public Twitter account that has since been made private — @TedWaga — included homophobic slurs and called for “modern day crusades.” The account’s operator claimed to be a police officer in Baltimore County.

The posts were criticized by representatives of CASA of Maryland, an organization that advocates for Latin and immigrant people in Maryland, and by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

About three weeks ago, Olszewski said there was an investigation into the Twitter account.

The activist groups said the tweets were “racist” and “outrageous,” and called for discipline and an apology. They also called for the department to implement training for recruits that focuses on diversity, as well as for dialogue between Muslim faith leaders and the police department.

An internal memo from the department shows new recruits receive more than 20 hours of training that the department categorized as “biased based,” including two hours of “Survival Spanish,” two hours of cultural competency training, and in-service training with a focus on diversity and impartial policing.

Vinson said precinct officers and the department’s Community Relations Bureau are “in contact with area faith leaders on a continuing basis.”

“The Police Department is always willing to meet with anyone within our community who may have any concerns about the Department and/or public safety within the County,” Vinson said.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Libby Solomon contributed to this article.

