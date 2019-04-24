Former Annapolis, Charles County administrator named new Baltimore County director of permits, approvals and inspections

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Wednesday nominated Michael Mallinoff, who once worked as the county administrator in Charles County, as the county’s director of permits, approvals and inspections.

“Michael Mallinoff brings decades of management experience and shares my passion for expanding accountability and transparency across our government,” Olszewski said in a statement.

If confirmed by the County Council, Mallinoff will replace acting Director Mike Mohler, brother of former County Executive Don Mohler. When Mike Mohler leaves as acting director, he will return as administrator of the Board of Liquor License Commissioners for the county.

Mallinoff served as county administrator in Charles County from 2015 until early January this year, when he resigned. As administrator, Mallinoff was responsible for the day-to-day management of Charles County government, under the direction on the board of commissioners.

He had been administrator since May 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile, and served as chief operating officer for the Maryland Department of Information Technology and the city manager of Annapolis before that.

He most recently worked “ to reform financial operations for the City of Mbeya, Tanzania,” with an organization called Enabling Growth Through Investment and Enterprise, a partnership between USAID, the Volunteers for Economic Growth Alliance and the Executive Service Corps, according to a county press release.

Mallinoff has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and a law degree from the University of Baltimore.

The Department of Permits, Approvals and Inspections includes code enforcement, development plan review, real estate compliance and zoning review divisions, among others.

Mallinoff will join the Olszewski administration May 6, Olszewski’s statement said.

County Council Chairman Tom Quirk said he’s not yet met Mallinoff, but was looking forward to interviewing him.

