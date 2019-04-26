Owings Mills man, 57, dies after trailer erupts in flames Thursday

A 57-year-old man landscape contractor died Thursday in Reisterstown when a spark ignited gasoline vapors in a trailer operated by his business, fire officials said Friday.

George Louis Kelley of Montrose Avenue in Owings Mills was found dead at the scene in Reisterstown, officials said Friday.

Baltimore County Fire Department crews responded to the 300 block of Bonnie Meadow Circle at 10:12 a.m., where a 23-foot trailer was “fully engulfed in flames.” The crews used foam to bring the “intense” fire under control.

An investigation found that GK Enterprise Landscape Co. was cutting grass Thursday in the Bonnie Meadow Circle community. Witnesses said they saw Kelley go into the trailer before it “erupted” in flames and said he did not come out. Firefighters found Kelley after the fire was extinguished.

Officials said a 100-gallon gasoline tank, used to supply lawn equipment, had been installed at the front passenger side of the trailer. Kelley was trying to connect the fuel tank pump to a lawnmower battery in order to energize the pump when a spark ignited the vapors and caused a “spontaneous eruption of flames,” officials said.

