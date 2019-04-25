Baltimore County's Olszewski asks Maryland lawmakers to consider school funding during special session

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. on Thursday asked Maryland lawmakers to reconsider legislation that would provide additional state funding to the counties for school construction during the General Assembly’s special session beginning May 1.

If the extra funding doesn’t come this year, Olszewski said during a news conference in Towson that he would like to see it be HB and SB 1 next year — the first thing the legislature picks up.

As a former legislator, he knows its possible for “things to be done in a day,” regarding getting legislation through the Senate for school funds, he said.

After a $2 billion school construction bill stalled in the Senate at the end of the 2019 legislative session, Olszewski said new school buildings on the county’s wish list will be delayed at least a year.

Despite Olszewski’s call for action Thursday, there’s little chance of any action on school construction funding during the special session.

Jake Weissmann, chief of staff in Senate President Mike Miller’s office, said the purpose of the special session is to allow the House of Delegates to elect a new speaker after the death of Michael Busch.

“There is no intention to pass any legislation,” Weissmann said Thursday.

Del. Pat Young, a Democrat who chairs the Baltimore County Delegation in the House, said bringing attention to the issue of school construction funding is “a positive thing.

But, Young said, “unfortunately, this special session, they’re not going to move a bill like that.”

In his proposed $3.4 billion budget released in mid-April, Olszewski is seeking the county’s first income tax increase in nearly 30 years.

But the proposal did not provide enough money to start construction on new high schools for Dulaney, Lansdowne and Towson. It included $15 million for the planning and design for Lansdowne, but Olszewski said the General Assembly’s failure to pass the state Build to Learn Act was a huge blow to the county’s construction plans.

