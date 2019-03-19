Baltimore County police make arrest in last week's Dundalk murder

The Baltimore County Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man accused of killing 32-year-old Martino Robert Duffin in Dundalk last week.

Albert Myron Muldrow, 31, of the 8400 block of Pioneer Drive, is charged with first-degree murder and is on denied bail status at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing, police said.

Muldrow does not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Baltimore County police announced their investigation into a Duffin’s death on Monday. Family members contacted law enforcement for a welfare check and said they could not reach Duffin by phone and had not heard from him since the previous Tuesday, police said.

Police arrived to Duffin’s apartment in the 100 block of Kinship Road and found the man with trauma to his upper body. Duffin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate to determine a motive for this killing, police said.

