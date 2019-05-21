Baltimore County police officers remember Amy Caprio with mourning bands one year after her death

Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio, 29, died one year ago today while responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle in Parkville. She got out of her police car and attempted to stop the driver, who accelerated the vehicle and fatally struck Caprio.

Baltimore County officers are wearing mourning bands on their badges today.

Dawanta Harris, a 17-year-old from West Baltimore, was convicted May 1 of felony murder in Caprio’s death and will be sentenced in July. Prosecutors are expected to seek life in prison for the teen.

Caprio was honored at Maryland’s Fallen Heroes Day at Dulaney Memorial Gardens in early May, just days after Harris was found guilty. She was an almost four-year veteran of the force and lived in Fallston. She was a graduate of Towson University.

Caprio was remembered for her extraordinary work ethic and was said to have served with “dedication and grace.” She was the first female Baltimore County officer to die while in the line of duty.

She was also remembered as a dog lover who would keep dog treats and a leash on her while she was on patrol, “just in case” a call came in for a lost dog.

“She truly loved being a police officer and helping others. This was her passion,” Fox 45’s Kai Jackson, who hosted Fallen Heroes Day, said during the memorial.

