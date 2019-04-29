On 'American Idol,' Catonsville's Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon advances to the final six

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, a Catonsville resident and student at Towson University, advanced Sunday night to the top six contestants on ABC’s “American Idol.”

Harmon, a vocal performance major at Towson University and a former janitor, performed “Who Wants to Live Forever,” as a part of the show’s Queen Night. He also performed a duet of “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman” with fellow competitor Madison VanDenburg.

VanDenburg also advanced to the top six.

Harmon is one of three Baltimore-area performers who made it to advanced rounds in this season of “Idol.”

Dimitrius Graham, of Windsor Mill, made it to the show’s top 10 but was cut after the show’s Disney Night, when the group was trimmed to eight performers.

Emma Kleinberg, of Bel Air, made it to the show’s top 40 round, but did not advance to the top 20.

American Idol airs live on Sundays at 8 p.m.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon sings "Who Wants To Live Forever" by Queen during Queen Night on "American Idol" Sunday night. Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon sings "Who Wants To Live Forever" by Queen during Queen Night on "American Idol" Sunday night. SEE MORE VIDEOS

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler