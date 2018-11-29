Three arrests made in Catonsville connected to Towson vehicle thefts

Two men and one juvenile were arrested Wednesday in connection with a series of automobile thefts and thefts from cars in the Riderwood area of Towson following a call for a parking complaint in Catonsville, Baltimore County Police said on Thursday.

Hartman Konard Lewis, 21, of the 4600 block of Waterfall Court, and Malik Kobe Warren, 18, of the 100 block of Nunnery Lane, are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center awaiting a bail review hearing, police said.

Neither man has an attorney listed in online court records. Police said the juvenile was taken to a detention hearing but were unsure of the outcome as of Thursday evening.

A 14-year-old boy also arrested is being charged as a juvenile. All three suspects are charged with a collection of burglary, theft and auto theft charges in six of the Towson cases, police said.

According to police, on Wednesday morning in Catonsville, someone called in a parking complaint — a Honda CRV was blocking a driveway in the 600 block of Woodsdale Road.

The Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit and Regional Auto Theft Task Force were called in for assistance because the vehicle was one of six that had been reported stolen from the 1400-1600 blocks of Jeffers Road in Towson early in the morning on Nov. 23.

After the three suspects got into the vehicle, detectives followed them to a gas station in the 6000 block of Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville. When detectives approached the suspects, the suspects attempted to flee on foot but were taken into custody at about 1:30 p.m.

Some of the stolen Towson vehicles have been recovered, but there are still three missing, police said.

An investigation into the thefts reveals that the thieves walked down neighborhood streets trying door handles on parked cars on the street and in driveways to see if they were unlocked, then stole items from the vehicles. If vehicle keys were found, the thieves would steal the vehicle, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the auto thefts to call 410-307-2020. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler