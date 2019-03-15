Student charged with possession of a handgun at Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies

A juvenile student was arrested the morning of Monday, March 11, and charged with possession of a handgun at the Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies, according to a Baltimore County Police report.

The police document says the student was in a fight with another student at the school, which aims to improve academics, social behavior and social skills for at-risk youths. When handing one of the students his backpack, a school administrator felt what he thought was a weapon and asked the school resource officer to search the backpack.

The search revealed a black handgun, and the student was arrested, according to the police report.

The school “has taken appropriate disciplinary action,” Principal Jewel Ralph said in a letter to school families.

The school has 65 total students enrolled this year, according to data provided by BCPS.

Brandon Oland, a spokesman for Baltimore County Public Schools, said it is “exceedingly rare” for a student to possess a weapon at school.

“Students and the community at large know there are very serious consequences for possessing a weapon on school property,” he wrote in an email.

