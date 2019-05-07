Racist graffiti found in Catonsville Middle School bathroom

Officials at Catonsville Middle School recently found “race-related” graffiti in an eighth grade boys bathroom, Baltimore County Police said.

Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said the incident wasn’t reported until around school dismissal on April 30, but that surveillance footage from the day shows students entering and leaving the bathroom “numerous times” to wash paint brushes out. “Numerous” students from other classes also walked into the bathroom, the footage shows.

The graffiti was painted in white paint on the mirrors, Peach said.

A phone message was sent to parents of Catonsville Middle School the day of the incident saying that officials are “conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.”

Brandon Oland, a spokesman for Baltimore County Public Schools, said in an email that the school system “will not tolerate hateful comments or speech towards any individual or group.”

Parent Allison Smith, who has a student at Catonsville Middle, said she thinks it’s important for all students to feel “safe and welcome there.”

Baltimore County Public Schools has a Safe Schools Tip Hotline, which concerned parents or students can reach at 1-877-636-6332 or by email at hotline@bcps.org.

