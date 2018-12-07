One patient in critical condition after house fire in Rosedale

One patient has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition after a dwelling fire in Rosedale, the Baltimore County Fire Department said on Twitter.

Baltimore County said units were dispatched to a dwelling fire in the 1500 block of National Road in Rosedale at 3:30 p.m. Friday with crews “searching for [a] possible victim.”

One victim was located inside the residence and is being transported to a local hospital in critical condition, the fire department said at 4 p.m. The fire has been extinguished.

This story will be updated.

