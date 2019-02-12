Catonsville town hall with Olszewski, Quirk postponed amid inclement weather

A scheduled public forum with Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and County Councilman Tom Quirk has been postponed because of inclement weather, county officials said Tuesday morning.

The town hall, the sixth of seven scheduled town halls around the county — one in each council district — was supposed to be held in the Catonsville High School auditorium at 6:30 p.m. But because Baltimore County Public Schools were closed Tuesday, the venue was closed, too.

The town hall was intended for residents of the county’s first council district, which covers the southwestern portion of the county from Woodlawn, north of Interstate 70, through Baltimore Highlands to the south. It includes Catonsville, Arbutus, Lansdowne and Halethorpe.

T.J. Smith, a spokesman for Olszewski, said officials will select a date “soon” for a rescheduled town hall.

