Police seek information on October 2018 Catonsville food delivery murder

Baltimore County police are asking for public assistance in locating a stolen vehicle that officials said belonged to a man who was murdered in Catonsville on Oct. 15, 2018.

Idrissa Derme, 46, was found lying unconscious in the street in the 900 block of Vanderwood Road around 8 p.m. Oct. 15. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, and police said he was shot at least once. Derme was delivering food for Pat’s Pizza & Pasta when he was shot, police said.

Police learned that Derme’s Honda Accord, a black 2008 four-door model, was missing from the scene. The vehicle has a sunroof and had “minor damage” to the front bumper and hubcaps before it was stolen, police said.

The vehicle’s Maryland registration is 1DG7315 and it’s vehicle identification number is 1HGCP26858A088892. Police are asking anyone with information related to the homicide to call 911.

Metro Crime Stoppers, an organization that is independent of Baltimore County government and the Baltimore County Police Department, is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or an indictment in the case.

Metro Crime Stoppers can be reached online at metrocrimestoppers.org or by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

