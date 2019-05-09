Heavy fire showing from house on Frederick Road in Baltimore County

Firefighters in Baltimore County are battling a fire in the 2400 block of Frederick Road between Oella Avenue and Hillside Road.

As of 3:20 p.m., officials from the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department said it was on scene of a working dwelling fire at a “large Victorian balloon frame” house with heavy fire showing from the second and third floors.

The house is abandoned, according to Elise Armacost, Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman.

This story will be updated.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler