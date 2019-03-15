Catonsville mosque hosting interfaith vigil for victims of the New Zealand attack Friday night

The Council on American-Islam Relations is partnering with a Catonsville mosque to hold a multifaith vigil Friday night for the victims of the New Zealand mosque attacks that left 49 dead.

“We just want folks to know that everybody is welcome,” said Zainab Chaudry, Maryland outreach manager for CAIR.

The vigil is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Masjid Fatima, a mosque at 1928 Powers Lane in Catonsville.

Sundown prayer is scheduled for 7:15 p.m., and organizers are asking people to arrive closer to 7 p.m. to connect with members of the mosque community.

Chaudry said a police officer will be at the vigil to offer tips and instructions on how congregants can stay safe in their houses of worship. She said she has received messages from friends and interfaith allies following the attack in New Zealand, and that a prayer service she was at earlier in the day seemed more crowded than usual.

“These kinds of gestures are what show the best of humanity in moments that show the worst of humanity,” Chaudry said.

A Baltimore County Police Department spokeswoman that officers have increased their presence at mosques around the county, but that she was not aware of any specific threat.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler