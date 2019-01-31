Catonsville shops prepping for semi-annual 'Merchants of Mellor Day'

About a half-dozen stores at The Shops on Mellor will offer deals, discounts and other specials to customers during the semi-annual Merchants of Mellor Day on Saturday, Feb. 16.

The promotion is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is branded with “love your neighbor” — coming just days after Valentine’s Day.

“It’s about the retailers of the shopping center coming together to have fun, have success, but working together as one to support local businesses, that’s what we’re doing,” said Rusty Simonetta, owner of Cosmic Comix & Toys.

Other participating shops are Peace a Pizza, Babas, Lush 35 Salon, Home Anthology, The Stitching Post, Cloverhill Yarn and Baltimore Brass Co. Store specials and discounts are being announced on the event’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/336052263915091/.

Two years ago, the shopping center hosted a cross-store promotional event just once; last year they banded together twice.

The idea, organizers said, is to get shoppers who frequent one particular store to visit one that they might not otherwise go to.

Someone shopping for an accessory for their instrument at Baltimore Brass Co. might not typically think to go to Cosmic Comix & Toys but, if there’s a sale going on, might choose to stop in and find a gift for someone.

And the day can be a boon for Peace A Pizza, the only restaurant in the shopping center. Sally Grace, owner of the shop, said it gets “pretty busy” and she’s noticed shoppers coming in for lunch after hitting some of the stores.

Peace A Pizza will be offering $1 off a purchase of $10 or more, and Babas, the dessert shop connected to the pizza shop, will offer $2 scoops of ice cream from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

