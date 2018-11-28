Catonsville library closed Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 for maintenance

The Catonsville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library system will close Friday, Nov. 30, and reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 4, for maintenance work, library officials said Wednesday.
Erica Palmisano, a spokeswoman for the library system, said the work was necessary to replace an air handling unit, which requires shutting down the entire HVAC system. The county did not want to have patrons in the library when the heat would be turned off and there would be no air flow.
While the Catonsville branch is closed, Palmisano said patrons are encouraged to visit other branches; Arbutus, Lansdowne, Pikesville, Randallstown and Woodlawn are all nearby.
The outdoor book drop will be available and checked, so customers can return books without inconvenience and without incurring late fees.
Employees have the option of taking shifts at other library branches or taking leave without being penalized.
Baltimore County Property Management, not the library, is handling the project. The Building Services Section of the department handles HVAC, carpentry, electric and other services to over 700 county-owned buildings.