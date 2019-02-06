Kerosene sold at Liberty Road convenience store contaminated with gasoline, creating fire risk, officials say

Kerosene sold at a Windsor Mill convenience store between Jan. 23 and Feb. 5 was contaminated with gasoline, creating an “imminent fire risk,” the Baltimore County Fire Department said Wednesday.

The contaminated kerosene was sold at the Shell station and Dash-In convenience store at 8200 Liberty Road. Dash-In estimates 46 customers purchased clear kerosene during the time period, according to Brooke Rieman, risk manager for Wills Group, the Dash-In parent company.

Using gasoline in devices, such a space heaters, that are designed to be fueled by kerosene is known to cause fire and other hazards, fire officials said.

As of Wednesday no incidents related to the sale of the contaminated kerosene have been reported, a fire department spokeswoman said.

Rieman said in a statement said that Dash-In is “standing by” to assist with safe disposal of the unused kerosene product and would offer refunds with a proof of purchase. Anyone looking to contact the company may call 240-316-4939.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler