Survey launched for potential Johnnycake Elementary boundary changes

Baltimore County Public Schools on Wednesday launched an online survey to gauge public opinion on four draft scenarios to change the boundaries between Johnnycake and Edmondson Heights elementary schools with the goal of reducing crowding at Johnnycake.

The survey asks participants to identify which school district they live in and to rate how they feel about each of the draft plans (on a scale of “strongly opposed” to “strongly in favor”), then provides space for additional comments.

Data provided by Cropper GIS, a firm contracted by the school system to facilitate the boundary change process, show that even with the movement of a regional special education program, which raised Johnnycake’s capacity to 588 students, leaves the elementary school about 63 students over capacity. Edmondson Heights, meanwhile, is about 81 students under capacity.

All the draft options, available online, would shift students from Johnnycake Elementary to Edmondson Heights Elementary.

Plan 1 would move 79 students, Plan 2 would move 56 students, Plan 3 would move 59 students and Plan 4 would move 75 students, according to the draft options.

The current boundary between the schools is along Newfield Road south of Ingleside Avenue and along Central Avenue north of Ingleside Avenue.

Option 1 would shift the border south of Ingleside west to Johnnycake Road. Option 2 would shift the border north of Ingleside and south of Kent Avenue west to Johnnycake road. Option 3 would shift the border south of Kent Avenue and north of Gregory Avenue west to Carroll Street. And Option 4 would shift the border south of Ingleside west to Talbott Street and the border north of Ingleside to Prince George Street.

All the plans were created in a way that students who currently walk to either elementary school would still be within walking distance of their new school if the boundary changes.

The online survey will be live through March 13. The next scheduled meeting of the boundary committee is April 3, at the Woodlawn High School cafeteria. The Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the boundary change June 11 after a mid-May public hearing.

