Committee to present four options for Johnnycake Elementary redistricting during public meeting

A committee of parents, staff and community stakeholders from Johnnycake Elementary School and Edmondson Heights Elementary School voted on Thursday to present four plans to reduce crowding at Johnnycake during an upcoming public information session.

Each of the plans, which are available online, would change the boundaries between the two schools in order to move students from Johnnycake Elementary, which is over capacity, to Edmondson Heights, which is below capacity.

The final decision on any boundary change between the schools will be up to the Baltimore County Board of Education, which is scheduled to vote on the boundary change June 11.

Enrollment at Johnnycake Elementary, which has a capacity of 588 seats, was be 651 students in the 2018-2019 school year, while Edmondson Heights, which is rated for 589 students, had an enrollment of 508 students.

The committee voted on four different options to present publicly, three of which were created by Cropper GIS, a consultant working with Baltimore County Public Schools to shepherd the boundary change process.

The fourth was created by the committee during a meeting last month, and was also evaluated as the most favorable by the committee, according to documents published online.

The first option would take Edmondson Heights to just two students below capacity and Johnnycake to about 15 students below capacity. Options two and three would both leave Johnnycake over capacity. The fourth option, which was created by the committee, would take Edmondson Heights to 583 students and Johnnycake to 576 students, putting both below capacity.

The public information session on the boundary change, which will conclude with the launching of a feedback survey, is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m., in the Woodlawn High School cafeteria.

