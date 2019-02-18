Proposed 19-home Catonsville development to be discussed at public meeting

A community input meeting for a proposed 19-home subdivision off Maple Avenue in Catonsville has been scheduled for Feb. 27.

The proposed development, dubbed Davis Farms, would add 18 single-family houses to a 21.17-acre plot of land at 106 Maple Ave. The project proposes adding a looped road with two access points on Maple Avenue so the subdivision could be accessed and would include one existing home, making for a total of 19 single-family houses.

The development would not require any zoning changes, and the land being developed is zoned in such a way that it could accommodate 22 houses, rather that the 19 total that are currently proposed.

John Motsco, a senior project engineer with Little & Associates Inc., a Towson-based firm that’s working on the project, said the land was “an old family parcel.”

Jane Donovan lives across the street from where the development would be. She said adding that many homes to Catonsville would be a mistake because it would crowd schools, worsen traffic and require a significant amount of infrastructure, like sewer lines.

“That intersection of Maple [Avenue] and Frederick [Road], I can’t think of a more precarious intersection. It’s as dangerous an intersection as anywhere in Catonsville,” she said.

The houses would be districted for Hillcrest Elementary School, Catonsville Middle School and Catonsville High School. Hillcrest is about 30 students under capacity while the middle and high schools are both about 80 students over capacity, according to the latest Baltimore County Public Schools enrollment data.

The listed developer, Ellicott City-based Tri-Star Development, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

County Council Chairman Tom Quirk, an Oella Democrat who represents Catonsville, said the proposed development was an administrative issue, not a County Council issue.

“Most people think I have a decision here; I don’t,” Quirk said.

The Feb. 27 meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Catonsville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library.

