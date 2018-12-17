Proposal for housing, church in Ingleside neighborhood of Catonsville faces public meeting Dec. 20

Developers of a controversial proposed subdivision in the Ingleside neighborhood of Catonsville are scheduled to meet this week with community members.

The project, at 736 Edmondson Ave., would include 23 townhomes, nine single-family detached homes and a church. The 6.1-acre property is the site of a former funeral home and a small building, described as a converted garage, that’s currently used by members of Good Shepherd Church as a meeting place.

The meeting, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 20, is a county-mandated community input meeting. Developers will be in attendance to answer questions and hear input; the meeting will be led by a county employee.

The meeting is to hear community concerns and present the plan — no decisions will be made at the session regarding the development itself.

Glen Burnie-based Craftsmen Developers, which is proposing the project in conjunction with Good Shepherd Church, has already met with residents at an informal meeting in November.

Conor Gilligan, vice president of land management for Craftsmen, said he was able to hear some neighborhood concerns at that meeting.

“We’re looking into [feedback] in more detail, but not all of the community was at that meeting,” Gilligan said.

The procedures around development proposals in Baltimore County require the developers to present at the formal input meeting the same plan that was submitted to a concept plan conference in early October. The plan was called “deficient in many aspects” by a county review planner and has been criticized by community members who say it wouldn’t integrate well into existing community roads in Ingleside.

A representative from the Ingleside Neighborhood Association of Catonsville could not be reached for comment.

The church first approached developers to create the project as a way to generate revenue to construct a new church building, according to Martin Eppard, the church’s founding pastor. Eppard said previously that the old funeral home, which the congregation had intended to occupy, was “beyond repair.”

County property records indicate the church bought the property in 2012.

The property is zoned to accommodate the number of units Craftsmen is proposing to build.

Eppard said he’s not sure what to expect from the community input meeting, because it’s not a road he’s been down before.

“I don’t know that it will please everybody,” Eppard said. “If we can come up with something that’s at least acceptable to everybody, I think that would be a win-win.”

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Catonsville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library, 1100 Frederick Road.

