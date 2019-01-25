Police seeking ID of two men who, they say, stole tiles from Catonsville Home Depot

Two men walked out of a Home Depot in Catonsville with shopping carts filled with cases of tile without paying,
Baltimore County Police said Friday.
The two men entered The Home Depot at 6000 Baltimore National Pike and took two carts of tile around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, police said. They were seen leaving the parking lot in a silver Kia Optima with tinted windows.
The Wilkens Precinct patrol is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to call 410-887-0872.
This story may be updated.
cboteler@baltsun.com twitter.com/codyboteler
CAPTION
Baltimore County Interim Schools Superintendent Verletta White announced that she was slashing her proposed operating budget.
Baltimore County Interim Schools Superintendent Verletta White announced that she was slashing her proposed operating budget.
CAPTION
Legal battle between Robin Zoll and the local neighborhood association and Hasidic Jewish organization Chabad over the addition at 14 Aigburth Road in Towson.
Legal battle between Robin Zoll and the local neighborhood association and Hasidic Jewish organization Chabad over the addition at 14 Aigburth Road in Towson.
CAPTION
When it's completed in the next decade, the transit-oriented development in Owings Mills called Metro Centre might be the biggest of its kind in the Baltimore suburbs partly because this is a somewhat new idea to the area.
When it's completed in the next decade, the transit-oriented development in Owings Mills called Metro Centre might be the biggest of its kind in the Baltimore suburbs partly because this is a somewhat new idea to the area.
CAPTION
A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video)
A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video)
CAPTION
Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)
Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)