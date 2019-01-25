Police seeking ID of two men who, they say, stole tiles from Catonsville Home Depot

Two men walked out of a Home Depot in Catonsville with shopping carts filled with cases of tile without paying, Baltimore County Police said Friday.

The two men entered The Home Depot at 6000 Baltimore National Pike and took two carts of tile around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, police said. They were seen leaving the parking lot in a silver Kia Optima with tinted windows.

The Wilkens Precinct patrol is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to call 410-887-0872.

