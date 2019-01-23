Police seek identity of suspects in connection with Catonsville home burglary, credit card theft

The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking help in identifying the men who it says used stolen credit cards taken in a residential burglary late last year in Catonsville.

Overnight between Oct. 27 and Oct. 28, the men broke into a home in the 200 block of Hilton Avenue and took electronics, a wallet with cash and credit and debit cards and keys to a red Ford Focus, all while the residents were sleeping, police said.

The next day, the stolen cards were used at 7-Eleven stores on West Franklin Street, Sherwood Road and York Road, and at a Collins Mini Mart on Frederick Avenue, police said. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Police are asking anyone who can help identify the suspects from images captured on security footage to call 410-307-2020. The Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit is investigating the crimes.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler