Man charged, arrested after Tuesday shooting in Woodlawn

A Woodlawn man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man in the upper body Tuesday.

Charles Parker, 60, of the 1900 block of Kernan Drive, has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and four firearms-related crimes, police said Wednesday.

Parker was held without bail for the incident in Woodlawn and did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Police said the victim, a 39-year-old man, heard shots fired behind him, turned and saw Parker pointing a shotgun at him. Parker shot the victim and fled, police said. The victim is expected to survive.

Baltimore County Police said Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. that they were “actively searching” for a suspect in the shooting. Parker was arrested around 4:25 p.m. in the Roland Park area.

Police said the victim and Parker had “an ongoing dispute.”

Parker has a preliminary court date set for May 17.

This story might be updated.

