Cosmic Comix in Catonsville preps for Free Comic Book Day

Cosmic Comix & Toys, located at 87 Mellor Ave. in Catonsville, is gearing up for Free Comic Book Day, a tradition the store has been participating in since 2002.

“I’m most excited by the general atmosphere,” said store general manager Andy Bridges. “It’s the biggest day in the comic book calendar.”

Free Comic Book Day, held the first Saturday of every May since 2002, was started by Hunt Valley-based Diamond Comic Distributors. The company works with comic book publishers each year to provide millions of free comics that are shipped out to local comic shops for distribution.

This year, the company estimates it has just over 2,200 local comic shops across the country participating, and is set to distribute 5.2 million comics.

“At its core, [Free Comic Book Day] kind of functions as an outreach event for local comic book shops, local businesses, to promote to people that, ‘Hey, local comic shops are still a thing, they’re still around,’” said Ashton Greenwood, a spokeswoman for Diamond.

“Fifty-nine percent [of surveyed shop owners] said it was their highest sale day of the year,” she said.

For Cosmic Comix, that outreach includes special sales, free comics, free popcorn and the opportunity to walk away with more prizes.

On Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the shop will be giving away five free comic books to any customer who wants them. Bridges said the shop has 500 bags of five free comics prepared for “older readers” and 500 bags prepared for younger readers.

The shop is opening a second cash register for the day to keep the lines moving.

In a currently vacant space in the shopping center, Cosmic Comix will also be hosting its “Lincoln Lodge,” a pop-up shop where everything for sale is just $5, including hardcover comics, action figures and mini-series comics.

They’ll be playing music, have backdrops set up for photos, giant inflatable dice that can be tossed for a prize, and free sketches drawn by local artist Tim Murphy, from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 3 p.m.

A full detail of events can be found on the Cosmic Comix website, at cosmiccomix.com/events/2019/5/5/free-comic-book-day.

As a small business, Bridges said, Cosmic Comix never gets too crowded — except on Free Comic Book Day, when an estimated 1,000 people will show up.

“We try to transform the store to reflect that,” he said. There are balloons, music and people dressed up in costume with whom customers can take photos.

Diamond tries to tie the event to the surging popularity of superhero movies like “The Avengers” and “Wonder Woman,” Greenwood said. The popularity of those movies has been a good thing for the publishers of superhero comics, like DC and Marvel, she said.

“If you like the movie, there’s a lot more to learn and explore if you come to a comic book shop,” she said.

All branches of the Baltimore County Public Library are also participating in Free Comic Book Day; any school-age library user can visit a branch and pick up a free comic, sponsored by Parkville-based Collector’s Corner.

The Catonsville and Lansdowne branches of the library will have special Star Wars-based events, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, to coincide with Free Comic Book Day.

