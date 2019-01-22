Man found dead in attic after Catonsville house fire

An unidentified man was found dead Monday night in the attic of a building that caught fire in Catonsville, fire officials said Tuesday.

Fire crews were sent to the 400 block of Commonwealth Ave. at 6:59 p.m. Monday, Baltimore County Fire Department officials said. The fire was extinguished by 7:07 p.m. The first crews to arrive saw smoke coming from the gables of the building, officials said.

Investigators said the building appeared vacant and an initial investigation indicated that the man was living in the attic and using a fire to keep warm.

Baltimore County firefighters found the victim as they searched the building after the one-alarm fire.

An autopsy by the Office of the State Medical Examiner is pending, officials said.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler